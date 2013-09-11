CORRECTED-Harvest Natural in talks to sell itself in $373 mln deal

(Corrects headline to say Harvest "in talks" to sell itself, not to sell itself)

Sept 11 Oil and natural gas producer Harvest Natural Resources Inc said it was in exclusive talks to sell itself to Pluspetrol Venezuela SA in a deal valued at about $373 million, including debt.

Pluspetrol will retain Harvest's 32 percent interest in Petrodelta S.A., a joint venture between Harvest and Venezuela's state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela SA, after the deal closes.

Harvest's non-Venezuelan assets will be spun off to the company's shareholders and will be managed by Harvest's current management team. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)