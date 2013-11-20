版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 21:40 BJT

BRIEF-Harvest Natural up 17.9 percent premarket; gets revised proposal for Venezuela interests

NEW YORK Nov 20 Harvest Natural Resources Inc : * Up 17.9 percent to $3.75 in premarket; gets revised proposal for Venezuela interests from Pluspetrol
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐