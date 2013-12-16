版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 16日 星期一 20:28 BJT

BRIEF-Harvest Natural Resources up 26.9 percent premarket

NEW YORK Dec 16 Harvest Natural Resources Inc : * Up 26.9 percent to $5 in premarket; to sell interests in Venezuela in two separate deals for $400 million in aggregate
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐