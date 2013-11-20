版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 08:08 BJT

BRIEF-Harvest Natural says Pluspetrol revises proposal for Venezuela interests

Nov 19 Harvest Natural Resources Inc : * Announces revised proposal from pluspetrol for company's interests in

venezuela; termination of negotiations with vitol * Says co and pluspetrol agreed to enter into two independent transactions * Negotiations toward definitive deal with vitol s.a. for sale of 66.667% interest in dussafu marine permit psc terminated * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐