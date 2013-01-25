版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 25日 星期五

BRIEF-Hasbro down in premarket after outlook

NEW YORK Jan 25 Hasbro Inc : * Down 4.9 percent to $36.55 in premarket after outlook
