UPDATE 2-Hasbro profit tops estimates; sales miss

* Q4 EPS $1.06 vs estimate $1.05
    * Net sales rise 4 pct to $1.33 bln, but miss estimates
    * Sees revenues, EPS rising in 2012, excluding forex impact


    Feb 6 Hasbro Inc, the maker of
Nerf foam toys and Monopoly board games, reported a
fourth-quarter profit just above analysts' lowered expectations.	
    Last month, the second-largest U.S. toy company after Mattel
Inc had forecast lower-than-expected sales for the
holiday quarter, citing weak post-Thanksgiving demand in the
United States and Canada. Hasbro's games and puzzles
segment did poorly in the key period. 	
    The results released on Monday came less than a week
after Mattel reported a much higher-than-expected quarterly
profit. Mattel also missed sales expectations, but still
outperformed Hasbro in the holiday season and gained share from
the smaller rival, NPD data showed. 	
       	
    DETAILS: 	
               Q4 2011       Estimate*     Q4 2010
 Revenue       $1.33 bln     $1.34 bln     $1.28 bln
 Net income    $139.1 mln      --          $140 mln
 EPS           $1.06         $1.05         $0.99
 	
* Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.	
    	
    OUTLOOK: 	
    "For the full-year 2012, absent the impact of foreign
exchange, we expect to again grow revenues and earnings per
share," said Hasbro Chief Financial Officer Deborah Thomas.

