Toymaker Hasbro posts 1st-qtr loss

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
April 23 Hasbro Inc, the second-largest U.S. toy company, reported a first-quarter loss as sales in North America fell.
Net loss at the maker of Nerf foam toys and Monopoly board games was $2.6 million, or 2 cents per share, compared with a profit of $17.2 million, or 12 cents per share, last year.
Excluding items, the company reported a profit of 4 cents a share.
Analysts were looking for a profit of 8 cents, before items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 3 percent to $648.9 million, while analysts expected $666.5 million.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.