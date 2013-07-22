UPDATE 5-Hasbro suffers as action figures lose sheen in iPad era

By Dhanya Skariachan
July 22 A shift by young boys from action
figures to iPads and other mobile devices has hurt Hasbro Inc
, which posted lower-than-expected quarterly earnings on
Monday.
The second-largest U.S. toymaker, home to G.I. Joe, Nerf and
Mr. Potato Head, said revenue in its boys' toy business fell 35
percent to $253.7 million in the second quarter, overshadowing
growth in the girls, games, and preschool units. Hasbro's boy
segment has posted sales declines in five consecutive quarters.
Hasbro was the third toymaker to fall short of Wall Street
expectations in the second quarter. Unlike the second quarter of
2012, Hasbro had fewer movie franchises supporting its toys
modeled on Marvel characters such as Spider-Man and the Avengers
this year.
Hasbro's traditional action figures and other toys are
competing for boys' attention with electronics, iPads and mobile
devices, MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler said.
"Girls still have a very much of a nurturing element and
still play with dolls. Boys are gravitating toward electronics
at an earlier age now," Handler said.
Last week, larger rival Mattel Inc posted a much
weaker-than-expected profit on sluggish Barbie doll sales, and
smaller toymaker Jakks Pacific Inc slashed its
full-year forecast, saying several retailers in the United
States and Europe had cut orders for its key products.
Analysts, including Handler and Needham's Sean McGowan, said
investors should not to read too much into the second quarter as
it is a seasonally weak period for toymakers. Both analysts like
Mattel shares over Hasbro going into the 2013 second half.
DISNEY DEAL
Hasbro's second-quarter net profit fell to $36.5 million, or
28 cents a share, from $43.4 million, or 33 cents a share, a
year earlier.
Excluding a pension charge, it earned 29 cents a share,
missing analysts' average estimate of 34 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Hasbro shares were up 1.8 percent to $46.21 in morning
trading on the Nasdaq. At least two analysts tied the rise to
investors covering short positions. At the end of June, about 15
percent of Hasbro's outstanding shares were held in short
positions, according to data from Nasdaq. Average short interest
is about 3 percent.
The company, which counts retailers Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, Target Corp and Toys R Us Inc among
its customers, said second-quarter sales fell 6 percent to
$766.3 million. Analysts expected $794.7 million.
Hasbro said it had expanded its partnership with Walt Disney
Co, getting the rights to make toys and games for Marvel
characters such as Spider-Man, the Avengers and Iron Man through
2020. Hasbro's rights for the Star Wars franchise, which Disney
bought recently, also runs through 2020.