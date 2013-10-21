UPDATE 3-Hasbro shares jump on overseas growth, holiday optimism

By Dhanya Skariachan
Oct 21 Toymaker Hasbro Inc topped Wall
Street profit and sales estimates on Monday as strong overseas
demand helped offset weakness at home, sending its shares to a
new high.
Hasbro, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, said it believes it can
garner "more than its fair share" of holiday-season sales, even
with a more challenging consumer environment, as it rolls out
new games, focuses on brands that are selling well, and works
with retailers on promotions.
Both Hasbro and larger rival Mattel Inc, which also
beat analysts' expectations for the third quarter, are gearing
up for the holidays, the biggest selling period of the year.
Shares of Hasbro, known for brands such as Monopoly, Nerf
and My Little Pony, were up 6.6 percent at $50.41 after hitting
a new high of $51.68. Mattel shares rose 0.5 percent to $42.91.
Hasbro should also benefit from Transformers and Spider-Man
movies in 2014 and from Star Wars and Avengers movies in 2015,
analysts said, as the company has toys linked to those films.
Mattel has "good prospects, but it doesn't have as clearly
visible a catalyst for sustained revenue growth as Hasbro has,"
said Needham & Co analyst Sean McGowan.
Hasbro's U.S. business is "poised for future growth" with
work being done on the company's brands as well as the upcoming
entertainment launches, Chief Executive Brian Goldner said
during a conference call. Also, the Big Hugs Elmo toy that
debuted this year is "off to a strong start," he said.
Hasbro has been trying to do a better job of managing its
U.S. business. As part of that push, and the push by retailers
to keep inventory in check, Hasbro's inventory at its top four
U.S. retailers was down in the quarter.
Like Mattel, Hasbro was able to use strength in sales
outside North America to offset weakness in the United States
and Canada during the third quarter. Goldner said a 22 percent
rise in sales in emerging markets such as Latin America and the
Asia Pacific boosted the company's quarterly results.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $582.7 million at Hasbro's
international unit, but fell 5 percent to $735.6 million in the
United States and Canada.
The two toughest areas in terms of consumer sentiment
continue to be Australia and the United States, Hasbro said.
Net earnings rose to $193.0 million, or $1.46 a share, from
$164.9 million, or $1.24 a share, a year earlier.
Excluding a tax adjustment and restructuring and pension
charges, the company earned $1.31 a share, topping analysts'
average estimate of $1.29, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 2 percent to $1.37 billion, beating analysts'
expectations of $1.34 billion. Strength in girls' toys and in
games helped offset weakness in the boys and preschool units.
Hasbro, which is in the middle of a restructuring program,
cut its cost of sales by 3.1 percent in the quarter.