BRIEF-UBS CEO: considering multiple spots for post-Brexit EU hub
* CFO says expects wealth management cross-border outflows to continue this year at same level as last year, with peak in Q4
By Dhanya Skariachan
Feb 10 Toymaker Hasbro Inc, known for brands such as Monopoly, Nerf and My Little Pony, on Monday reported lower-than-expected quarterly results on weak sales in North America during the holiday season, and its shares fell more than 3 percent.
The latest U.S. holiday sales turned out to be among the weakest since 2008, when the U.S. economy was reeling from a recession. Bad weather, limited discretionary dollars for many shoppers and six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2013 hurt results for many companies.
Even toy industry leader Mattel Inc missed analysts' expectations in the quarter covering the key selling season.
Hasbro, the second-largest U.S. toy company, said its net earnings in the fourth quarter fell to $129.8 million, or 98 cents a share, from $130.3 million, or 99 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding restructuring charges and other items, Hasbro earned $1.12 a share, missing the analysts' average estimate of $1.22, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales were flat at $1.28 billion, while analysts expected $1.30 billion.
Industrywide, demand was particularly weak for action figures and preschool toys, two important categories for Mattel and Hasbro.
Shares of Hasbro were down 3.2 percent at $48.50 in trading before the market opened.
* CFO says expects wealth management cross-border outflows to continue this year at same level as last year, with peak in Q4
FRANKFURT, April 28 Germany's Merck KGaA , the world's largest maker of liquid crystals for flat screens, cautioned that its dominance of that market could erode over time, making the case for more investments into newer OLED display technologies.
* ASML has today filed suits in Japan, both on its own and jointly with its strategic partner Zeiss