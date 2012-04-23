CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Hasbro slips to loss as retailers cut inventory

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
* Q1 Adj EPS $0.04 vs est. $0.08
* Q1 rev fell 3 pct to $648.9 vs est. $666.5 mln
April 23 Hasbro Inc, the second-largest U.S. toy company, slipped to a loss in its seasonally weak first quarter as U.S. retailers exercised caution while stocking up on toys after a lackluster holiday selling season.
Hasbro, which said it would cut about 170 jobs as it looks to recover from weak holiday sales, reported a loss of $2.6 million, or 2 cents per share, compared with a profit of $17.2 million, or 12 cents per share, last year.
Excluding items, the maker of Nerf foam toys and Monopoly board games reported a profit of 4 cents a share.
Sales fell 3 percent to $648.9 million, mostly on the back of a 16 percent decline in North American revenue.
Analysts were looking for a profit of 8 cents, before items, on sales of $666.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Last week, larger rival Mattel Inc also reported results that missed Wall Street's expectations.
Both toymakers depend on sales from retailers such as Wal-Mart, Target and Toys R Us.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.