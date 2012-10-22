Hasbro profit falls on weaker sales in boys, preschool lines

Oct 22 No. 2 U.S. toy company Hasbro Inc reported a lower quarterly profit on Monday, hurt by a fall in sales in its boys and preschool product lines.

Net profit at the maker of Nerf foam toys and Monopoly board games fell to $164.9 million, or $1.24 per share, in the third quarter, from $171.0 million, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier. Sales fell 2 percent to $1.35 billion.