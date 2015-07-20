UPDATE 2-The Force is with Hasbro as movie licenses power sales

* Q2 sales of $797.7 mln vs est. $773.1 mln
* Boys division sales up 1 pct, girls down 22 pct
* Shares rise as much as 11 pct to record-high
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
July 20 From T-Rex to Yoda, Hasbro has
its toy cupboard full for the next two years.
Thanks to licenses with studios rolling out movies based on
blockbuster franchises such as Jurassic Park, Star Wars and
X-Men, Hasbro is on track for record sales this year and the
next.
Shares of the second-biggest U.S. toymaker after Mattel
hit a record high of $42.55 on Monday as the company's
quarterly profit and sales blew past estimates.
While Mattel has struggled to boost flagging sales of its
iconic Barbie dolls, Hasbro's tie-ups with movie studios have
been a money-spinner for the Monopoly board game maker.
The narrowing gap between the top two players reflects in
their stock prices: Mattel has lost a third of its value in the
past year, while Hasbro has surged 57 percent.
MKM Partners' Eric Handler said the recent release of
"Jurassic World" and the relaunch of the Star Wars franchise
later this year promise record sales for Hasbro.
"If you rely on a movie franchise, Star Wars is as big as it
can get," Handler said.
"Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens" hits theaters
in December. X-Men releases next May.
While Hasbro already has licenses from Walt Disney Co
for Star Wars and Marvel's action heroes, it recently
won a key license from the studio to make toys based on Disney's
princesses from 2016.
Sales at Hasbro's boys business, which includes Star Wars,
Jurassic World and Marvel's Avengers, rose 1 percent in the
second quarter ended June 28, more than offsetting a 22 percent
decline in the girls toys business.
Stephanie Wissink of Piper Jaffray said the latest Disney
deal promises $400 million in sales for Hasbro next year.
According to Wissink's calculations, Hasbro's annual sales
are expected to rise 3 percent this year and 10 percent in 2016.
Wall Street analysts on average expect a growth of 1.2 percent
for 2015 and 8.6 percent for 2016.
Star Wars is likely to make $750 million a year for Hasbro
and Marvel $300 million, Wissink said, adding that she expects
Hasbro's sales to top Mattel's in about five years.
Net income rose to 33 cents per share, beating the average
analyst estimate of 29 cents per share.
Net revenue fell 4 percent to $797.7 million. Excluding the
impact of the strong dollar, it rose 5 percent. Analysts on
average had expected $773.1 million.
