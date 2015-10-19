Toymaker Hasbro's quarterly profit rises 15 pct

Oct 19 Hasbro Inc reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit as toys based on "Star Wars" and "Jurassic World" movie series boosted sales of its toys targeted at boys.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $207.6 million, or $1.64 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 27 from $180.5 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue was flat at $1.47 billion.

Revenue in Hasbro's boys toys category, its largest business, rose 24 percent. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)