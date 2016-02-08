UPDATE 3-Star Wars powers Hasbro's strongest growth in nearly 5 years

* 4th-qtr revenue rises 12.8 pct
* Revenue from toys for boys up 35 pct
* Company raises dividend to $0.51/share
(Adds CEO comment, background; updates shares)
By Subrat Patnaik
Feb 8 Hasbro Inc reported its biggest
rise in quarterly revenue in nearly five years, handily beating
analysts' estimates, driven by demand for toys based on the
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Jurassic World" movies.
The toymaker's shares rose as much as 2.4 percent in morning
trading on Monday.
Revenue from toys targeted at boys, including action figures
based on the two top-grossing movies of 2015, surged 35 percent
in the fourth quarter. The category accounts for about 40
percent of the company's total revenue.
Hasbro expects sales from Star Wars merchandise this year to
match 2015 levels as home entertainment versions of "The Force
Awakens" launch in spring and "Rogue One", a Star Wars-based
film with new characters, releases in December, Chief Executive
Brian Goldner said.
Industry-wide sales of Star Wars-licensed merchandise
totaled about $700 million in the United States in 2015,
according to research firm NPD Group.
Rival Mattel Inc posted a surprise rise in quarterly
sales last week, helped by demand for Star Wars-based Hot Wheels
toys such as the "Millennium Falcon Starship".
Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Mattel and Hasbro had
held talks about a possible merger.
But there is skepticism that the toymakers, who have
declined to comment on the report, will announce a deal as it is
likely to invite heavy antitrust scrutiny.
Toys targeted at girls remained a weak spot in an otherwise
strong quarter for Hasbro, with sales in the category declining
17 percent, hurt by weak demand for its robotic toy, Furby.
However, the sales decline in the category slowed from the
prior two quarters due to "modest initial shipments" for Disney
Princess dolls, which Hasbro makes under a contract with Walt
Disney Co.
Mattel lost the lucrative contract for the dolls, based on
Disney films such as "Frozen" and "Cinderella", to Hasbro in
2014.
The net income attributable to Hasbro rose 3.4 percent to
$175.8 million, or $1.39 per share, beating the average analyst
estimate of $1.30 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net revenue jumped 12.8 percent to $1.47 billion, sailing
past analysts' expectations of $1.37 billion. Excluding the
impact of a strong dollar, revenue surged 23 percent.
Hasbro also raised its quarterly dividend to 51 cents per
share from 46 cents.
The company's shares were up 1.5 percent at $75.18 in late
morning trading. Up to Friday's close, the stock had risen 10
percent this year.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)