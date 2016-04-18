Toymaker Hasbro's quarterly revenue rises 16.5 pct

April 18Hasbro Inc's quarterly revenue rose 16.5 percent, driven by the success of toys based on Hollywood blockbuster "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and popular Disney Princesses.

Net income attributable to Hasbro rose to $48.8 million, or 38 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 27 from $26.7 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $831.2 million from $713.5 million. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)