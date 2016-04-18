Toymaker Hasbro's quarterly revenue rises 16.5 pct

BRIEF-Apivio Systems responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of unsolicited offer
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
April 18Hasbro Inc's quarterly revenue rose 16.5 percent, driven by the success of toys based on Hollywood blockbuster "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and popular Disney Princesses.
Net income attributable to Hasbro rose to $48.8 million, or 38 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 27 from $26.7 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose to $831.2 million from $713.5 million. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
* Integra announces appointment of Andree St-Germain as chief financial officer, Joel Gauthier as VP CSR
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP