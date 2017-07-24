FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hasbro's quarterly sales rise 10.6 pct
2017年7月24日 / 上午10点38分 / 1 天前

Hasbro's quarterly sales rise 10.6 pct

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, reported a 10.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by demand for its Transformers and Nerf toys in the United States.

Net income attributable to Hasbro was $67.72 million, or 53 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 2, compared with $52.11 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company's revenue rose to $972.51 million from $878.95 million. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

