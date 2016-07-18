Toymaker Hasbro's quarterly revenue rises 10 pct

July 18 Toymaker Hasbro Inc's quarterly revenue rose 10.2 percent, driven by strong demand for its Disney Princess and Frozen dolls and its action figures based on "Star Wars" movies.

The net income attributable to Hasbro rose to $52.1 million, or 41 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 26 from $41.8 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

The No.2 U.S. toymaker's net revenue increased to $878.9 million from $797.7 million.

