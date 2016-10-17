Toymaker Hasbro reports 14.2 pct rise in quarterly revenue

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, reported a 14.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for toys in the girls category such as Disney Princess, Frozen and Trolls dolls.
Net income attributable to Hasbro rose to $257.8 million, or $2.03 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 25 from $207.6 million, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.
The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company's revenue rose to $1.68 billion from $1.47 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.