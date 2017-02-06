Toymaker Hasbro's quarterly sales rise 11.2 pct

S.Korea's new president draws ire of small businesses he's vowed to help
Feb 6 Hasbro Inc reported an 11.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Monday, helped by strong demand for its Disney Princess and Frozen dolls in the all-important holiday selling season in the United States.
Net income attributable to Hasbro rose to $192.73 million, or $1.52 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 25, from $175.76 million, or $1.39 per share, a year earlier.
The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company's revenue rose to $1.63 billion from $1.47 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
