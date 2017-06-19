Hasbro launches board game subscription service

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, said on Monday it launched a subscription service to deliver sets of board games in the United States.
For $49.99, customers will receive a collection of three board games featuring virtual-reality such as Mask of the Pharaoh and traditional ones such as its popular Speak Out, for which it tied up with internet sensation Joe Santagato.
The company said the game sets would come in two varieties - the family crate and the party crate - targeting parents and young adults, respectively.
Hasbro said it would start delivering the collections to customers from fall 2017. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.