Vitol buys 15 pct stake in Pakistan's Hascol for $28.1 mln

Feb 26 Oil trader Vitol bought a 15 percent stake in Pakistan's Hascol Petroleum Ltd for about $28.1 million from four stakeholders, Hascol said on Friday.

Vitol, through Vitol Dubai Ltd, bought 18.1 million shares at 162 Pakistani rupees ($1.55) each, said Hascol, Pakistan's fourth-largest seller of petroleum products, in a stock exchange filing.

The purchase price is at a 12.3 percent premium to the stock's closing price on Thursday, and a 2.6 percent premium to its closing price on Nov. 10, 2015 when Hascol said Vitol was looking at buying the stake.

The Dubai-based company is to buy another 10 percent stake in the Pakistani oil company within one year, it said.

A Vitol spokeswoman in Dubai declined to provide immediate comment on the deal. ($1 = 104.5000 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan in Islamabad; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)