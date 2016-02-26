Vitol buys 15 pct stake in Pakistan's Hascol for $28.1 mln

Feb 26 Oil trader Vitol bought a 15 percent
stake in Pakistan's Hascol Petroleum Ltd for about
$28.1 million from four stakeholders, Hascol said on Friday.
Vitol, through Vitol Dubai Ltd, bought 18.1 million shares
at 162 Pakistani rupees ($1.55) each, said Hascol, Pakistan's
fourth-largest seller of petroleum products, in a stock exchange
filing.
The purchase price is at a 12.3 percent premium to the
stock's closing price on Thursday, and a 2.6 percent premium to
its closing price on Nov. 10, 2015 when Hascol said Vitol was
looking at buying the stake.
The Dubai-based company is to buy another 10 percent stake
in the Pakistani oil company within one year, it said.
A Vitol spokeswoman in Dubai declined to provide immediate
comment on the deal.
($1 = 104.5000 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan in Islamabad; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)