MOVES-Hastings Insurance Group names Mike Fairey non-exec chairman

BRIEF-Pain Therapeutics announces reverse stock split
* Pain therapeutics inc - that it will effect a 7-for-1 reverse split of its outstanding shares of common stock effective may 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 British insurer Hastings Insurance Group appointed Mike Fairey as non-executive chairman.
Fairey, who has more than 40 years of experience, currently holds a number of non-executive positions including the chairmanship of Britain's new specialist lender OneSavings Bank Plc.
Fairey, who was also deputy chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, will join Hastings from June 1. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Pain therapeutics inc - that it will effect a 7-for-1 reverse split of its outstanding shares of common stock effective may 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eagle bulk takes delivery of m/v southport eagle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Psivida corp- durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis significantly reduces recurrences through 12 months