MOVES-Hastings Insurance Group names Mike Fairey non-exec chairman

May 7 British insurer Hastings Insurance Group appointed Mike Fairey as non-executive chairman.

Fairey, who has more than 40 years of experience, currently holds a number of non-executive positions including the chairmanship of Britain's new specialist lender OneSavings Bank Plc.

Fairey, who was also deputy chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, will join Hastings from June 1. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
