UPDATE 2-Hathor board asks shareholders to reject Cameco offer

* Says offer financially inadequate
* Cameco bid fails to recognize quality of Roughrider
deposit
* Says Cameco failed to ascribe value to other
non-Roughrider assets
* Hathor pursuing alternatives to Cameco bid, says other
offers may emerge
Sept 14 Hathor Exploration said its
board asked shareholders to reject the C$520 million hostile
takeover bid by Cameco Corp , Canada's No 1 uranium
producer, as the offer substantially undervalues quality of its
Roughrider deposit.
Cameco launched its bid for the junior uranium company in
end-August, after talks for a friendly deal failed.
At stake is Hathor's Roughrider deposit, a uranium project
located near Cameco's Rabbit Lake mill in the Athabasca basin of
the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan.
Hathor said Cameco's C$3.75 a share offer was financially
inadequate and failed to ascribe value to its other
non-Roughrider assets, including its Russell Lake property in
the south-eastern Athabasca basin.
"The fact that our shares have been consistently trading
well above the offer price indicates that the market in general
views this bid as inadequate," said Chief Executive Michael
Gunning.
Hathor shares, which have gained about 55 percent since the
Cameco offer on Aug. 26, closed at C$4.17 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
The company dubbed the Cameco offer, which is open until
Oct. 31, predatory and opportunistic. None of its directors or
officers intends to tender their shares.
Other offers or alternatives may emerge, Vancouver-based
Hathor said.
On Tuesday, Hathor released a preliminary economic
assessment (PEA) for Roughrider and said it would potentially be
one of the lowest cost uranium producers in the world.
Cameco, however, played down the mine study, saying the key
assumptions in the PEA were unrealistic and it did not contain
any new information that would make Cameco sweeten its bid.
Cameco's move is aimed at expanding its output from the
Athabasca basin mining region in Western Canada. The company
operates mines in Canada, the United States and Kazakhstan.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)