UPDATE 1-Hathor to assess Cameco offer, respond in 2 weeks

TORONTO, Sept 1 Hathor Exploration HAT.TO,
the target of a hostile bid from Canada's top uranium miner,
Cameco Corp (CCO.TO), said on Thursday it is assessing the
C$520 million ($531 million) proposal and urged shareholders
not to respond to the offer at this time.
Cameco launched its all-cash hostile bid for Hathor earlier
this week, after talks aimed at a friendly deal failed.
Cameco's move is aimed at expanding its output from the
Athabasca Basin mining region in Western Canada.
Hathor's board is in the process of assessing Cameco's
offer with its legal and financial advisers, the
Vancouver-based exploration company said in a statement.
Hathor, which owns the Roughrider deposit in Saskatchewan,
said it will formally respond to the Cameco offer no later than
Sept. 14.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Rob Wilson)