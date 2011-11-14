UPDATE 3-Cameco challenges Rio with sweeter Hathor bid

* Cameco boosts bid for Hathor to C$4.50/share

* New bid values junior uranium mieer at C$625 mln

* No immediate response from friendly bidder Rio

* Hathor shares close up 9 pct at C$4.87 in Toronto (Adds share close, details)

By Julie Gordon

TORONTO, Nov 14 Cameco Corp (CCO.TO) raised its offer for Hathor Exploration HAT.TO by 20 percent on Monday, challenging a friendly takeover bid by Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L) for the small Canadian uranium miner.

The C$4.50 per share offer, which values Hathor at C$625 million ($614 million), sent the target company's stock soaring 9 percent to C$4.87 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as investors bet on a bidding war over the uranium junior.

The latest bid by Cameco, Canada's largest uranium miner, tops the friendly C$4.15-a-share offer from Anglo-Australian Rio Tinto, and its own previous bid of C$3.75.

Rio Tinto had no immediate comment.

At stake is Hathor's large exploration-stage Roughrider project in the uranium-rich Athabasca region of Saskatchewan in Western Canada.

The project is located just 25 km (15 miles) southeast of Cameco's Rabbit Lake mill and has the potential to produce at least 5 million pounds of uranium a year.

Cameco, which is Canada's largest uranium producer, made its hostile offer for Hathor after talks aimed at a friendly deal fell apart over price.

"Cameco, when it was offering C$3.75 a share, made a very good case that that represented the full economic value of Hathor to the company," said Raymond Goldie, a mining analyst with Salman Partners.

"Clearly, they have found 75 cents of strategic value," he added. "Maybe they think it's worth that to keep Rio Tinto out of the Athabasca region."

Rio Tinto produces aluminum, diamonds, iron ore and titanium dioxide in Canada, while its uranium assets are in Australia and Namibia. Cameco and France's Areva (AREVA.PA) are the dominant producers in the Athabasca basin.

Analysts see a rival bid from Areva as unlikely, because the French miner is partnered with Cameco on the Cigar Lake, McArthur River and Key Lake projects.

Hathor's shares closed at C$4.87 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, up more than 80 percent from its close of C$2.67 the day before Cameco's original bid was made public.

The stock traded as high as C$3.55 earlier this year before the nuclear accident at the Fukushima power plant in Japan sent all uranium equities tumbling in March.

"It's a signal that post-Fukushima valuations got depressed beyond reasonable levels and that's why Cameco stepped up in the first place," said Goldie.

GROWTH PLANS

From Cameco's perspective, the increased offer makes sense as the company looks to solidify its position as the top uranium producer in Canada's Athabasca basin.

The uranium producer already owns numerous producing mines, mills and development-stage projects in the area, along with production in the United States and Kazakhstan.

In note to clients, BMO Capital Markets analyst Edward Sterck noted that Cameco's new bid dilutes the value of company.

"It is possible that Cameco sees the synergies with its existing operations as being large enough to compensate for this," Sterck said.

He said the Roughrider project would bring more flexibility to Cameco's long-term growth plans.

Cameco has plans to boost its annual uranium output to 40 million pounds by 2018 from 21.7 million pounds this year.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company's shares closed up slightly at C$20.18 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Its offer for Hathor will expire on Nov. 29.

($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Julie Gordon, editing by Rob Wilson)