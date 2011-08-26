UPDATE 3-Cameco plans C$520 mln hostile bid for Hathor

* Cameco plans cash offer to shareholders after talks fail
* Hathor shares close up 45 percent at C$3.88 on TSX
* Hathor's Roughrider deposit near Cameco mill in Sask
By Julie Gordon and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay
TORONTO/BANGALORE, Aug 26 Uranium producer
Cameco (CCO.TO) plans a C$520 million ($526 million) hostile
takeover bid for Hathor Exploration HAT.TO after talks aimed
at a friendly deal with the junior uranium explorer failed.
Canada's largest uranium producer said on Friday it would
offer C$3.75 a share for Hathor, a 40 percent premium on its
Thursday close of C$2.67.
The announcement sent Hathor's shares more than 45 percent
higher on Friday to close at C$3.88, though analysts said a
bidding war for Hathor was unlikely.
That's because Hathor's main asset, the Roughrider uranium
deposit in Saskatchewan, is located about 25 kilometers
northwest of Cameco's Rabbit Lake mill, which is currently
operating at about half capacity.
That proximity makes Hathor an ideal target for Cameco,
said Morningstar analyst Daniel Rohr, noting the addition of
Roughrider would enhance operational efficiencies.
"It would make Roughrider more valuable in Cameco's hand
than in Hathor's hand," said Rohr.
Roughrider is still an exploration stage property, with
production at least five to six years away.
Cameco, the world's largest publicly traded uranium
producer, operates mines in Canada, the United States and
Kazakhstan. This year it expects to produce about 21.9 million
pounds of uranium, used primarily to fuel nuclear reactors.
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company has targeted
production of 40 million pounds a year by 2018, part of its
"Double U" strategy that involves the development of Cigar Lake
in Saskatchewan and Kintyre in Australia.
"What we don't want to do is just peak in 2018 and then
start dropping off," Cameco Chief Executive Tim Gitzel told
Reuters. "So this would help to continue to feed and sustain
our 'Double U' strategy over a much longer time."
FAIR VALUE
BMO Capital Markets analyst Edward Sterck said the pricing
on the all-cash offer is fair, considering Roughrider's current
resource size and stage of development.
With a total indicated and inferred resource of 58 million
pounds, the project is likely too small to be developed as a
stand-alone operation, he said. By comparison, Cameco's nearby
Cigar Lake project has proven and probable reserves of 209.3
million pounds.
Sterck said a bidding war is unlikely to break out even
though Hathor's shares are trading above the offer price.
"The only people who'd be interested are people with assets
in the area," he said. "So you're really only looking at
Areva."
French nuclear giant Areva has operations in Saskatchewan,
including a mill at nearby McClean Lake.
With few potential suitors, and Cameco already offering a
stiff premium, analysts said Hathor would have little room for
negotiations on price.
"Cameco is very disciplined," said Salman Partners analyst
Raymond Goldie. "They will have tucked away somewhere what they
think the true valuation of Hathor is, and Cameco is so
disciplined they will not pay more."
M&A TRAIN
With plenty of cash still left in the coffers, buying
Hathor would not preclude Cameco from further takeover deals.
"I don't think we'll stop what we were doing before this -
scouring the world for good projects," Gitzel said. "Projects
that make sense for Cameco, that have possible potential
synergies for our operations. So yes, we'll keep looking for
more."
Gitzel, who took over the top job at Cameco less than two
months ago, had previously said that Cameco was looking for
development-stage assets and identified Africa as a target
region. [ID:nN1E75S1WN]
On Friday, some analysts pointed to Denison Mines (DML.TO)
as a potential target, sending its shares up 8 percent on the
Toronto Stock Exchange. The junior producer is already working
with Cameco to develop the Wheeler River project in
Saskatchewan.
Another big mover was Fission Energy FIS.V, which is
developing the Waterbury Lake project in Saskatchewan. Its
shares rose 24 percent on the TSX Venture Exchange.
Cameco's shares edged down on Friday to close at C$21.87 at
market close on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
