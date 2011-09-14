UPDATE 3-Hathor urges shareholders to reject Cameco bid

* Says bid undervalues Roughrider, other assets

Sept 14 Hathor Exploration HAT.TO urged shareholders on Wednesday to reject a takeover offer from Cameco Corp (CCO.TO), saying the C$520 million ($526 million) bid undervalues the quality of its Roughrider uranium deposit.

Cameco launched its hostile bid for the uranium exploration company in late August, after talks aimed at a friendly deal failed. [ID:nNL4E7JQ27]

At stake is Hathor's Roughrider deposit, a uranium project located near Cameco's Rabbit Lake mill in the Athabasca Basin of the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

Hathor said Cameco's C$3.75 a share offer was financially inadequate and failed to ascribe value to Roughrider and to its other assets, including its Russell Lake property in the southeastern Athabasca Basin.

Cameco, which is Canada's top uranium producer, argued that Hathor is underestimating the costs, timeline and risks associated with building a uranium mine and mill, and as such, has overstated the value of its projects.

Despite Cameco's efforts to sway shareholders, the stock is trading well above its offer price, suggesting shareholders believe a richer bid is out there.

Hathor's shares slipped more than 3 percent on Wednesday to C$4.02 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They have gained about 50 percent since the Cameco offer was announced on Aug. 26.

Hathor has dubbed the Cameco offer, which is open until Oct. 31, as predatory and opportunistic. It said none of its directors or officers intend to tender their shares, and suggested other offers may yet emerge.

On Tuesday, Hathor released a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for Roughrider, saying the project could be one of the lowest cost uranium mines in the world. [ID:nL3E7KD2KO]

Cameco, played down the mine study, saying the key assumptions in the PEA were unrealistic and that the document did not contain any new information that would lead it to sweeten its bid.

Cameco operates mines in Canada, the United States and Kazakhstan. Its shares were up slightly at C$20.94 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore and Julie Gordon in Toronto; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Peter Galloway)