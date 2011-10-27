UPDATE 1-Rio makes Hathor bid official, PEA modified

* Rio files official cash offer at C$4.15 per share

* Hathor shares trading well above Rio's offer

* Economic study revised due to payback miscalculation

Oct 27 Canada's Hathor Exploration HAT.TO said on Thursday that it had received Rio Tinto's (RIO.AX) formal takeover offer, as the global mining giant looks to gain access to Canada's uranium-rich Athabasca basin.

The friendly deal, which was announced last week and puts Rio Tinto (RIO.L) in competition with Canada's largest uranium producer, Cameco, values the exploration company at C$4.15 a share, or C$578 million ($581 million).

Shares of Hathor closed on Wednesday at C$4.56 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, well above Rio's bid as investors eyed Cameco in anticipation of a bidding war.

"This is now a game between two of the titans of the uranium producers," said Dundee Capital Markets analyst David Talbot in a note to clients on Wednesday. "We believe that Cameco could improve on its initial bid for Hathor."

Cameco first floated its C$520 million hostile bid for Hathor in August, after talks on a friendly deal failed. The uranium producer has said it is reviewing Rio's offer.

The attraction of Hathor for both miners is its large exploration-stage Roughrider project in the uranium-rich Athabasca region of Saskatchewan in Western Canada.

Hathor also said it had filed its full preliminary economic assessment for the project, noting that the payback period was miscalculated in a summary released last month. The project is now anticipated to turn a profit about eight months later than previously stated. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Julie Gordon, editing by Matthew Lewis)