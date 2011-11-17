UPDATE 4-Rio Tinto ups the ante in bid for Canada's Hathor

* New offer values Hathor at C$654 million, or C$4.70/shr
* Hathor has unsolicited bid from Cameco worth C$4.50/shr
* Cameco made first hostile approach on Hathor in August
* Hathor shares close 2.9 pct higher at C$5.01 on the TSX
TORONTO, Nov 17 The battle for a major
undeveloped uranium deposit in Canada intensified on Thursday
when Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L)
raised its friendly takeover offer for Hathor Exploration
HAT.TO to about C$654 million ($634 million).
The C$4.70 a share offer leapfrogged a revised hostile bid
for Hathor from Canada's largest uranium producer, Cameco Corp
(CCO.TO). And it may well prolong an already protracted battle
to buy the Canadian uranium explorer as Rio and Cameco bet
global demand for uranium will grow despite the pressure the
nuclear power sector is under after the Fukushima disaster in
Japan.
The sweetened offer tops a revised bid of C$4.50 a share
that Cameco put forward earlier this week and it is more than
25 percent higher than Cameco's first offer of C$3.75 a share,
made in late August. [ID:nN1E7AD0E4]
Investors are gambling that the bidding isn't over yet.
Shares of Hathor, which owns the Roughrider uranium project in
Canada's uranium-rich province of Saskatchewan, closed 2.9
percent higher at C$5.01 on the Toronto Stock Exchange
following Rio's new bid.
The market had already factored in a sweetened offer from
Rio, given that the two companies have been in talks for more
than a a year. And Hathor's shares have consistently traded at
a premium to Cameco's revised offer this week.
Several analysts, however, were less than certain that
Cameco will be lured deeper into a bidding war to get
Roughrider, which is located just 25 km (15 miles) southeast of
Cameco's Rabbit Lake mine and mill, has the potential to
produce at least 5 million pounds a year.
Salman Securities analyst Raymond Goldie noted Cameco's
latest bid was already 20 percent richer than its first bid for
Hathor and said the company would be hard pressed to justify a
much higher price.
In a note to clients, Dundee Capital Markets analyst David
Talbot said he believes Cameco may consider sweetening its bid,
but given its history of being disciplined, the chances of this
are diminished.
"While we believe there are strategic reasons for Cameco
to up the ante, the economic reasons, at least based on what we
know of the deposit, are decreasing," Talbot said.
Rio said Hathor's board of directors supports the revised
offer and it has advised its shareholders to tender shares to
it. Rio's lock-up agreements with Hathor directors and senior
officers remain in effect, the company said.
The revised Rio bid is subject to regulatory approval and
it remains open until Nov. 30, unless extended or withdrawn.
Rio produces aluminum, diamonds, iron ore and titanium
dioxide in Canada, while its uranium assets are in Australia
and Namibia. The company has said that buying Hathor fits its
strategy of investing in primary uranium producing regions
around the world.
Canada produces some 20 percent of global uranium supply
from Saskatchewan's Athabasca region. Cameco, which has plans
to boost its annual uranium output to 40 million pounds by 2018
from 21.7 million pounds this year, first floated a C$520
million hostile bid for Hathor in August, after initial talks
on a friendly deal failed.
Canada considers uranium a strategic resource, and limits
a foreign entity's ability to buy fully developed assets.
Before a uranium project can go into production, a domestic
company must hold a controlling stake.
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
