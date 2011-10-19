UPDATE 3-Rio tops Cameco in Canadian uranium bid

* Rio Tinto offers C$4.15 a share in cash for Hathor
* Bid is 11 percent higher than Cameco's offer
* Hathor shares rise 9 percent on TSX
(Updates with analyst quote, Cameco comment)
By Julie Gordon
TORONTO, Oct 19 Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L)
entered the battle for Hathor Exploration HAT.TO on Wednesday
with a C$578 million ($572 million) friendly takeover offer for
the Canadian uranium explorer that tops Cameco Corp's (CCO.TO)
hostile bid.
The attraction of Hathor for both miners is its large
exploration-stage Roughrider project in the uranium-rich
Athabasca region of Saskatchewan in Western Canada.
Both bidders see Hathor as a neat strategic fit. Roughrider
is close to an existing mine and mill operated by Cameco in the
Athabasca basin.
Anglo-Australian giant Rio Tinto said the Hathor
acquisition fits its strategy of investing in the primary
uranium producing regions of the world. Canada produces some 20
percent of global uranium supply from the Athabasca region.
Hathor's board recommended that shareholders accept Rio
Tinto's (RIO.L) all cash offer of C$4.15 a share, which is 11
percent higher than Cameco's cash bid of C$3.75.
Hathor's shares jumped over 10 percent to C$4.47 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange after Rio's bid was announced. By
mid-afternoon shares had steadied at C$4.39, still well above
Rio's offer on speculation of a bidding war.
"It just makes life a bit more difficult for Cameco," said
BMO Capital Markets analyst Edward Sterck. "They've got to work
out now if it is worth them raising their bid or not."
To outbid Rio, Cameco would have to come back with an offer
of around C$4.25 a share, or about C$4.40 per share including
the C$20 million break fee Hathor would owe Rio if a competingbid wins, Sterck said.
While too high of a bid could dilute earnings, Cameco may
view the deal as essential as it looks to boost its uranium
output to 40 million pounds a year by 2018, Sterck said.
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company expects to
produce 21.9 million pounds of uranium this year. The
Roughrider deposit, which is located just 25 kilometers (15
miles) southeast of Cameco's Rabbit Lake mine and mill, has the
potential to produce at least 5 million pounds a year.
Cameco first floated its C$520 million hostile bid for
Hathor in August, after initial talks on a friendly deal
failed. The company said on Wednesday that it was reviewing
Rio's offer and would update shareholders when appropriate.
Cameco's shares slipped 5 percent to C$20.42 on Wednesday
on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Hathor's shares have risen more
than 65 percent since Aug. 25, the day before Cameco's bid was
made public.
STRATEGIC RESOURCE
Uranium is a strategic resource in Canada, which limits a
foreign entity's ability to buy fully developed assets. Before
a uranium project can go into production in Canada, a domestic
company must hold a controlling stake.
Because Roughrider is still exploration stage, Rio could
buy Hathor outright, but it would likely have to find a partner
to bring the project to production.
Canada has considered easing the foreign ownership rules
for uranium projects, though on a conference call from Paris on
Wednesday, Natural Resource Minister Joe Oliver said he is in
no rush to revisit the issue.
"I haven't looked at the specifics of this particular
proposed transaction so I really can't comment," he said. "With
regard to foreign ownership there is no appetite to move
forward with changes to the policy at this time."
"NET BENEFIT" TEST
Separately Rio's acquisition of Hathor would also have to
be reviewed by the Canadian government under the Investment
Canada Act. Last year, the government shot down BHP Billiton's
(BHP.AX) $39 billion hostile bid for Potash Corp (POT.TO), the
world's largest fertilizer producer, on the grounds that the
deal would bring no net benefit to Canada, a requirement under
the act.
Hathor said its directors and senior management have
entered into lock-up agreements with Rio to tender their shares
to the offer, amounting to about 4.6 percent of the company.
Rio said its affiliates already own 5.7 percent of Hathor.
In addition to the C$20 million break fee, the bid guarantees
Rio the right to match any superior offer.
The Anglo-Australian company currently produces uranium
from its interests in the Ranger mine in Australia and the
Rossing mine in Namibia.
($1=$1.01 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary; editing by
Peter Galloway)