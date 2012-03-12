版本:
News Corp unit sells stake in India's Hathway for $72 mln

MUMBAI, March 12 A unit of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp on Monday sold its 17.3 percent stake in Indian cable television services provider Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd for 3.6 billion rupees ($72 million).

Asian Cable Systems Private Ltd sold 24.7 million shares of Hathway to Providence Equity Advisors and Macquarie for about 145 rupees a share, according to filings with the National Stock Exchange.

Shares in Hathway, which the market values at $508 million, ended up 0.8 percent at 179.30 rupees, while the broader Mumbai market rose 0.5 percent.

Asian Cable Systems was the biggest shareholder in the company before the deal.

