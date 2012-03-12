News Corp unit sells stake in India's Hathway for $72 mln

BRIEF-Deltic Timber reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26, management changes
* Says John Enlow has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Deltic, effective march 8
MUMBAI, March 12 A unit of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp on Monday sold its 17.3 percent stake in Indian cable television services provider Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd for 3.6 billion rupees ($72 million).
Asian Cable Systems Private Ltd sold 24.7 million shares of Hathway to Providence Equity Advisors and Macquarie for about 145 rupees a share, according to filings with the National Stock Exchange.
Shares in Hathway, which the market values at $508 million, ended up 0.8 percent at 179.30 rupees, while the broader Mumbai market rose 0.5 percent.
Asian Cable Systems was the biggest shareholder in the company before the deal.
* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. increases reserves by 53% and announces share consolidation
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017.