2012年 8月 17日

New Issue-Hatteras Financial sells $250 mln perpetuals

Aug 17 Hatteras Financial Corp on
Thursday sold $250 million of cumulative redeemable preferred
stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $75 million. 
    Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and
UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: HATTERAS

AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 7.625 PCT   MATURITY    PERPETUAL
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   10/15/2012 
MOODY'S NR      YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  08/27/2012   
S&P NR          SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH NR                           NON-CALLABLE   N/A

