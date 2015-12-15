German watchdog weighs Fosun's Hauck bid -source

FRANKFURT Dec 15 German financial market
watchdog Bafin will take more time to review Chinese investor
Fosun International's planned takeover approach to
German private bank Hauck & Aufhaeuser, a source familiar with
the regulatory process said on Tuesday.
The watchdog has asked Fosun for additional information
following an incident last week in which Fosun's shares were
suspended after the company lost contact with its billionaire
founder Guo Guangchang, the person said.
The company later said Guo was helping police with an
investigation that mostly concerned his personal affairs. Guo
also attended a company meeting in Shanghai on Monday, two
people at the event told Reuters.
Bafin and Fosun declined comment on Tuesday.
Fosun agreed to buy Hauck & Aufhaeuser for up to 210 million
euros ($229 million), the two companies announced in July.
Credit rating agency Moody's on Tuesday downgraded its
outlook on Fosun to negative, saying Guo's involvement in the
investigation added to uncertainty over Fosun's ability to
address the refinancing of its high level of short-term debt and
the funding of its investments.
Fosun, which has been looking for finance platforms as part
of an international expansion, was given a green light by the
European Central Bank for a separate approach to buy
Anglo-German lender BHF Kleinwort Benson, two other
people familiar with the regulatory process told Reuters last
week.
However, Fosun is facing a higher counterbid from French
bank Oddo & Cie in the battle to buy BHF.
($1 = 0.9154 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener; and Jonathan Gould; Editing by
Andeas Framke and Susan Thomas)