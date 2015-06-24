Havas eyes about 5 pct organic sales growth this year

PARIS, June 24 Advertising agency Havas
is aiming for organic revenue growth of about 5
percent this year, fueled by strong demand in the United States
and Latin America, Chief Executive Yannick Bollore said on
Wednesday.
The world's fifth-largest advertising holding company, which
is majority owned by French tycoon Vincent Bollore's eponymous
group, also believes it can pick up new business this
year as an unprecedented $27 billion in media buying and
planning contracts come up for review in the U.S.
The CEO said that Havas was in a good position since it only
had to defend one contract, namely that of retailer Sears
, which is expected to be decided by the autumn. It is
also pitching for an $18 billion contract with food maker
General Mills.
"We are challengers rather than incumbents, so this spate of
reviews is more of an opportunity than a risk," Bollore said in
an interview at the Cannes Lions advertising conference.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)