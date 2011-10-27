UDPATE 2-Havas posts strong growth in third quarter

* Shares up 4.9 pct vs 3.3 pct gain in CAC-40

* Decline in France offset by gains in U.S., LatAm, Asia (Adds shares, analysts)

PARIS Oct 27 Advertising group Havas unveiled organic growth of 7.3 percent in the third quarter as a decline in its home market of France was outweighed by gains in the United States, Latin America and Asia.

Consolidated revenue rose to 387 million euros ($535 million) from 368 million in the year-ago period.

The world's sixth-largest ad group by revenue grew faster in the third quarter than larger rival Publicis but slower than U.S.-based Omnicom .

Havas did not provide any outlook in its statement on how demand for ads would fare in the fourth quarter.

Its shares were up 4.9 percent to 3.13 euros at 0711 GMT as the French blue-chip index rose 3.4 percent.

Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas and UBS predicted the figures would lead to an increase in consensus earnings estimates for the company, which trades at a discount to its larger peers.

On an organic basis, revenue in France fell 0.8 percent to 76 million euros, while European sales overall edged up 1.8 percent to 195 million.

North American revenue rose 8.2 percent on a like-for-like basis to 126 million, while in Asia and Latin America sales surged 18.7 percent to 66 million.

Investors have sent shares of advertising agencies lower since the summer on concern the European sovereign debt crisis and continued weak employment outlook in the U.S. would lead big advertisers to cut marketing budgets.

Growth has held up at ad agencies, with Omnicom and Publicis reporting strong results.

Publicis, however, has predicted a slowdown in the fourth quarter even as it says the outlook for next year is still good.

David Jones, who took the helm of Havas in March, has set an ambitious growth strategy to expand in digital and mobile ads, as well as emerging markets, largely via acquisitions. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan and David Hulmes)