Havas Q3 sales rise 5 pct even as France dips

PARIS Oct 27 Advertising group Havas said on Thursday its third-quarter revenue rose 5 percent as a decline in its home market of France was outweighed by gains elsewhere in Europe, as well as the United States and Asia.

Consolidated revenue rose to 387 million euros ($535 million) from 368 million in the year-ago period. On an organic basis, earnings rose 7.3 percent, the company said in a statement.

Havas, which is the world's sixth-largest ad group by revenue, competes with larger rivals Publicis , WPP and Omnicom . ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)