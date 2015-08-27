UPDATE 1-Advertising agency Havas posts Q2 sales growth of 5.5 pct

(Adds currency effects, context on reviews, shares)
By Leila Abboud
PARIS Aug 27 Advertising agency Havas
saw 5.5 percent growth in like-for-like sales in the second
quarter driven by North America and Europe, outpacing larger
rivals such as WPP and Publicis.
Chief Executive Yannick Bollore told Reuters on Thursday the
company was on course to reach its goal of 5 percent organic
sales growth this year despite recent volatility on world stock
markets and concerns about China's economic slowdown.
"I remain confident in the long-term prospects for the
global economy, and for Havas this year will continue to be a
good one," Bollore said.
"The first-half results were better than we had hoped."
The world's sixth-largest advertising company by sales has
been winning contracts in recent quarters with insurer AXA
and video games maker Ubisoft by pitching
itself as a more nimble alternative to bigger ad agencies.
Bollore, 35, expects that Havas, which owns agencies BETC
and Cake, can poach some major customers this year as a number
of media buying contracts have come up for review in the United
States.
Havas only has one contract, with retailer Sears,
to defend in these reviews, whereas Publicis has a half dozen or
so. Bollore said he expected to know the result of the Sears
contract in September.
The group posted second-quarter revenue of 565 million euros
($635 million) as growth accelerated in Europe, its biggest
market.
Havas, which is majority owned by French tycoon Vincent
Bollore's eponymous group, has also benefited from the
weaker euro, with exchange rates helping boost sales by 85.6
million euros in the first half.
For the first half, operating profit rose 22 percent to 128
million euros, lifting the operating margin to 12.3 percent from
12 percent a year earlier.
Havas shares are up 7.4 percent this year, compared with a
9.6 percent rise in the European media stock index and a
rise of 5.2 percent for larger rival Publicis.
($1 = 0.8899 euros)
(Additional reporting by Joseph Sotinel; Editing by Laurence
Frost and Susan Fenton)