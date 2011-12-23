UPDATE 1-Haverford ends talks to buy Omega stake

LONDON Dec 23 Bermudan reinsurer Haverford said it had ended talks to buy a stake in London-listed Omega Insurance after the two sides failed to agree on a price.

Haverford, led by insurance entrepreneur Mark Byrne, told Omega on Dec. 21 that it was pulling out of all talks about buying a stake in the company, it said on Friday.

Omega shareholders had offered to sell Byrne a 25 percent stake at 83 pence per share in a so-called Dutch auction last month, valuing the company at about 200 million pounds ($314 million).

But Haverford tabled a new offer at 74 pence per share, saying its previous bid had lapsed, and raising concerns about Omega's finances after the company reported widening catastrophe-related losses in a November trading update.

Byrne had planned to take over as Omega's executive chairman and lead a turnaround of the Lloyd's of London insurer had the Haverford bid succeeded.

Small Lloyd's of London insurers such as Omega are seen as ripe for consolidation because weak insurance prices have weighed on their shares, opening up potentially attractive takeover opportunities.

Beazley on Wednesday said it might attempt to buy Hardy Underwriting, a year after an initial approach for its smaller rival fell through.

Omega shares closed at 58 pence on Thursday.