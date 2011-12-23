UPDATE 1-Haverford ends talks to buy Omega stake

LONDON Dec 23 Bermudan reinsurer
Haverford said it had ended talks to buy a stake in
London-listed Omega Insurance after the two sides failed
to agree on a price.
Haverford, led by insurance entrepreneur Mark Byrne, told
Omega on Dec. 21 that it was pulling out of all talks about
buying a stake in the company, it said on Friday.
Omega shareholders had offered to sell Byrne a 25 percent
stake at 83 pence per share in a so-called Dutch auction last
month, valuing the company at about 200 million pounds ($314
million).
But Haverford tabled a new offer at 74 pence per share,
saying its previous bid had lapsed, and raising concerns about
Omega's finances after the company reported widening
catastrophe-related losses in a November trading update.
Byrne had planned to take over as Omega's executive chairman
and lead a turnaround of the Lloyd's of London insurer had the
Haverford bid succeeded.
Small Lloyd's of London insurers such as Omega are seen as
ripe for consolidation because weak insurance prices have
weighed on their shares, opening up potentially attractive
takeover opportunities.
Beazley on Wednesday said it might attempt to buy
Hardy Underwriting, a year after an initial approach for
its smaller rival fell through.
Omega shares closed at 58 pence on Thursday.