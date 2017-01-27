Facebook CEO, facing wave of criticism, stops attempt to force Hawaii land sale

Jan 27 Facing mounting criticism from islanders
and local lawmakers, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on
Friday revealed he was dropping his legal gambit to force the
sale of land tracts on his seafront property on the island of
Kauai that are claimed by native Hawaiians.
"Upon reflection, I regret that I did not take the time to
fully understand the quiet title process and its history before
we moved ahead," Zuckerberg wrote in Kauai newspaper The Garden
Island.
"Now that I understand the issues better, it's clear we made
a mistake," the billionaire added.
Zuckerberg had previously tried to secure parcels of land
within the property by filing quiet title actions, a legal
mechanism used to establish ownership and force a sale of land
where inheritance rights stretch back generations and formal
documentation is lacking.
Hawaii state representative Kaniela Ing, a Democrat, in
response to the controversy this week introduced a bill that
would require mediation in similar disputes involving native
Hawaiians. At the time, the lawmaker likened Zuckerberg's plans
to those of sugar barons who took land from native Hawaiians in
the 1800s.
Business Insider reported some Hawaii residents planned to
protest at Zuckerberg's property on Saturday.
The local news article at the top bore the names of
Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, as co-authors but it
only had Zuckerberg's name listed at the bottom.
"The right path is to sit down and discuss how to best move
forward," their article said.
Forbes reported Zuckerberg paid close to $100 million for
the 700 acres (283 hectares) on the secluded north shores of
Kauai in 2014.
"I've got to give him (Zuckerberg) the benefit of the doubt
and say it looks like he's sincere and trying to reach out to
the community," Ing said.
But the lawmaker added that he will not withdraw his bill,
saying it was needed to help improve Hawaii's outdated land
laws.
A representative for Zuckerberg could not immediately be
reached for further comment.
Zuckerberg in a previous statement said the estate is made
up of several properties and while he worked with majority
owners of the tracts to reach a fair deal, he filed the actions
to identify all partial owners.
"For most of these folks, they will now receive money for
something they never even knew they had. No one will be forced
off the land," Zuckerberg wrote in the previous statement.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by David
Gregorio)