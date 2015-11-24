Sand and dust contributed to Hawaii crash of U.S. military helicopter

| HONOLULU
HONOLULU Nov 23 Sand and dusty particles got
into an engine of a military helicopter during a landing attempt
in Hawaii earlier this year and contributed to a crash that
killed two U.S. Marines and injured 20 others, officials said on
Monday.
The crash raised questions about the safety of the aircraft
which is built by Boeing Co and Textron Inc's
Bell Helicopter and is designed to take off like a helicopter
and then rotate its propellers to fly like a plane.
The results released on Monday of a military investigation
into the May 17 crash of the MV-22 Osprey found sand and dust
was kicked up when the aircraft hovered at low altitudes during
attempts to land at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows on the
island of Oahu.
Particles got into an engine on the aircraft, and the
buildup of matter on turbine blades and vanes led to a stall
which caused the helicopter to come down hard, the U.S. Marine
Corps Forces, Pacific, said in a statement.
"The pilots did not violate any regulations or flight
standards; however, pilot decision-making failed to take into
account the contributory events that led to the mishap," the
statement said.
Specifically, after the pilots encountered a high level of
sand and dust on their first attempt to land, they should have
taken an alternate approach such as opting for a different
flight path or landing site, the statement said.
It added that the investigation resulted in a recommendation
to improve the engine air filtration systems for the MV-22.
Also, due to the crash, the military on Nov. 17 issued a
directive decreasing the amount of time pilots who are landing
can spend in brownout conditions, according to the statement
from the Marines.
The investigation resulted in a number of technical
recommendations to aid pilots who might face a similar
situation.
Those included displaying engine performance and stall
margins on a display in the cockpit and advisories to alert
pilots when engine power falls below 95 percent.
Representatives for Boeing and Bell Helicopter could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Development of the MV-22 was nearly canceled after the
deaths of 23 Marines during flight testing in 2000, but its
speed and range have made it very popular in recent years.
The aircraft is used by the U.S. Navy to deliver people and
cargo to aircraft carriers and for humanitarian missions and
disaster relief.
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Kavita Chandran)