Hawaiian Airlines to add revamped Airbus A330 jet to fleet

* Order for Airbus A350 jets canceled
* Hawaiian's second quarter profit more than doubles
July 22 Hawaiian Airlines said on Tuesday
it plans to add a revamped version of the Airbus A330
jetliner to its fleet beginning in 2019 as it looks to expand to
longer-haul destinations.
The carrier said it signed an agreement to acquire six
widebody A330-800neo planes, with rights to buy six more. The
list-price value of the six planes and the purchase rights add
up to about $2.9 billion.
The order for the A330neo, which will have new, more
fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce engines, replaces an existing
order for six A350XWB-800 planes, Hawaiian said.
Hawaiian's A350-800 order was seen as one of the main
remaining obstacles to halting the slow-selling A350-800, which
Airbus wants to stop developing in favor of the revamped A330neo
and the larger A350-900.
Hawaiian, which also has Boeing planes in its fleet,
had said earlier this month it was prepared to look at the
A330neo.
The airline also reported on Tuesday that strong demand and
cost controls helped net income for the second quarter more than
double to $27.3 million, or 43 cents a share, from $11.3
million, or 21 cents a share, a year earlier.
Adjusted for items, profit was 35 cents a share, compared
with 33 cents expected by analysts on average, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly operating revenue rose about 8 percent to $575.7
million.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Mohammad
Zargham)