NextEra Energy to buy Hawaiian Electric for $3.5 bln

BRIEF-Parkland reports $500 mln senior note offering
* Parkland Fuel - entered into underwriting agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due May 9, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 3 U.S. power company NextEra Energy Inc said it would buy Hawaii's largest power supplier, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc, for about $3.5 billion in cash and stock.
The offer of about $33.50 per share represents a premium of nearly 19 percent to Hawaiian Electric's Wednesday close of $28.19.
NextEra will also take on $1.7 billion in debt as part of the deal, the company said. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* PG&E safely restores power to San Francisco, thanks customers for their patience; substation scheduled for modernization
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of two large California public retirement systems said Friday they are voting against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's phony-account scandal.