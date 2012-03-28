UPDATE 1-Hawker Beechcraft readies bankruptcy filing - sources

* Bankruptcy filing expected in the next weeks-sources
* Negotiating pre-arranged bankruptcy with key lenders
* Lenders, led by Centerbridge, likely to give DIP-sources
By Soyoung Kim and Andrea Shalal-Esa
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON D.C., March 28 Hawker
Beechcraft Inc, the aircraft manufacturer owned by Goldman Sachs
Group Inc's private equity arm and Onex Corp, is
preparing to file for bankruptcy protection, according to people
familiar with the matter.
Hawker, which was bought in 2007 for $3.3 billion by the
private equity firms, is negotiating a prearranged bankruptcy
with its largest lenders, which include Centerbridge Partners,
Angelo Gordon and Capital Research & Management, the sources
said.
Centerbridge, a New York-based investment firm focused on
leveraged buyouts and distressed investments, is the biggest
lender, the sources said.
Hawker and Onex declined to comment. Goldman Sachs and the
lenders were not immediately available for comment.
These lenders would also likely provide debtor-in-possession
(DIP) financing to allow Hawker to continue to operate in
bankruptcy, the sources said. One of the sources said the DIP
financing is currently expected to be less than $500 million,
but cautioned the number has not been finalized and could
change.
Goldman Sachs Capital Partners, the bank's private equity
fund, and Canada's largest buyout firm, Onex, bought Raytheon
Aircraft Co from Raytheon Co in early 2007, at the
height of the buyout boom, and renamed it Hawker Beechcraft.
Hawker said on Tuesday it reached a deal with lenders that
will provide a $120 million loan and defer the company's
obligations to make certain interest payments.
This forbearance agreement, scheduled to expire at the end
of June, would provide Hawker with more time to finalize the
details of a pre-arranged bankruptcy with the main lenders, the
sources said.
The company, which has been seeking to restructure debt as a
soft economy and competition hurt demand for its business
aircraft, hired turnaround specialist Steve Miller as chief
executive officer earlier this year.
Perella Weinberg Partners and law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP
are the financial and legal advisers for Hawker.
Hawker Beechcraft's small and mid-sized business jets
compete against models from rivals such as General Dynamics
Corp's Gulfstream and Textron Inc's Cessna.