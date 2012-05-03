版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 4日 星期五 03:43 BJT

Hawker Beechcraft files for bankruptcy protection

May 3 Hawker Beechcraft Inc, the aircraft manufacturer owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private equity arm and Onex Corp, said it filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to restructure its debt.

The company said its restructuring plan was supported by a majority of senior secured lenders and senior bondholders, and that senior lenders have agreed to provide $400 million in debtor-in-possession financing.

