US bankruptcy judge rejects Hawker Beechcraft exec bonuses

* $5.33 million bonus scheme would have covered 8 executives
* Judge says Hawker failed to justify proposed bonus payouts
* Aircraft maker says to evaluate changes to payout plan
By Jonathan Stempel
Aug 24 A federal bankruptcy judge on Friday
rejected a proposal to pay eight senior Hawker Beechcraft Inc
executives as much as $5.33 million in bonuses, saying the
payout was merely a reward for staying with the aircraft
manufacturer.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart Bernstein said Hawker, owned by
Goldman Sachs Group Inc's GS Capital Partners private
equity fund and Canada's Onex Corp, failed to show how
the executives, including its chairman and chief financial
officer, would contribute services that justified the bonuses.
He also said the executives, "regardless of the road" the
company took, would likely be eligible to earn some bonuses,
making the program look more like a "disguised retention plan"
than a true incentive plan.
"Nothing in this opinion is meant to denigrate the efforts
of the senior leadership team or minimize their contributions to
the success of the case," Bernstein wrote. "Nevertheless, the
(2005 U.S. Bankruptcy Code) changes impose a high standard that
requires challenging goals that insiders must meet in order to
earn a bonus."
In a statement, Hawker said the plan "was designed to
recognize the critical role that the leadership team has in the
company's ongoing restructuring process, and we are evaluating
next steps toward amending the incentive plan so that it
conforms to the guidance in the court's opinion."
Last month, Bernstein approved a $1.9 million retention plan
for 31 more junior, but "key," employees at the Wichita,
Kansas-based company.
The plan for senior executives had drawn objections from the
Office of the U.S. Trustee, which is part of the Justice
Department, as well as the International Association of
Machinists and Aerospace Workers and AFL-CIO.
Hawker filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors on May
3. Last month, it entered exclusive talks with China's Superior
Aviation Beijing Co for the possible sale of some businesses for
$1.79 billion.
The case is In re: Hawker Beechcraft Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-11873.