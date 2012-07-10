UPDATE 4-Hawker Beechcraft in talks with Chinese company for $1.8 bln sale

* Company in exclusive talks with Superior Aviation Beijing
* Defence division would not be sold to the Chinese company
* Any finalised deal still subject to auction process
* China competitive threat in private aviation rising-report
By Alison Leung and Fang Yan
HONG KONG/BEIJING, July 10 Bankrupt aircraft
maker Hawker Beechcraft Inc, owned by Goldman Sachs and
Onex Corp, said it is in exclusive talks with a
little-known Chinese aerospace firm over the sale of the company
for $1.79 billion, an offer that may flush out higher bids from
other parties.
A successful deal would fill a gap in China's aviation
capabilities as the company seeks to secure business jet
technology and help develop China's small but growing private
aviation market.
Superior Aviation Beijing Co is a 60-40 joint venture
between privately owned Beijing Superior Aviation Technology Co
and government-backed Beijing E-Tong International Investment &
Development Co.
"There could be lot of opportunities for us if the
government opens up the private jet sector," said Superior's
spokesman, Qian Chunyuan, adding the deal would be funded with
bank loans and the company's own money.
If the deal does get through, the priority for Superior is
to keep Beechcraft afloat rather than moving its plants to
China, he said. The Chinese maker of plane engines and parts has
offered to fund Hawker Beechcraft's jet operations over the next
six weeks.
"It's not as simple as a car plant. It's much more
complicated...We wouldn't move the plants to China and start
making jets in China right away. Our priority will be to keep
Hawker Beechcraft afloat and resume its normal operations in the
U.S. rather than moving everything to China."
When asked if other parties are interested in the company
and willing to raise the price, he said money was not the main
problem.
"The approval could be a bigger issue for us," he said.
A deal with Superior would be subject to approvals from the
Chinese government, the U.S. bankruptcy court and the Committee
on Foreign Investment in the United States, known as CFIUS.
CFIUS, which includes top officials from the U.S. Treasury,
Commerce, Justice, State and Defense departments, has authority
to review potential national security risks in deals that could
result in foreign control of a U.S. business.
Hawker Beechcraft, whose exclusivity period with Superior
runs for 45 days, said in a statement on its website the defence
business would remain a separate entity. The defence unit
manufactures military training, surveillance and light-attack
aircraft.
Including the defence unit in a sale to a Chinese company,
especially one that is partly state-owned, would be problematic
politically, so a U.S.-based buyer for that unit is more likely.
Bankers said U.S. defence industry players or private equity
firms could be interested in the defence business and British
defence contractor BAE Systems has also been touted as
a potential buyer.
If the defence business is sold to another company, up to
$400 million of the $1.79 billion purchase price would be
refunded to Superior.
If finalised, Superior Aviation's offer for the U.S.
business jet maker will be subject to an auction process
overseen by the bankruptcy court.
Other aircraft makers such as Brazil's Embraer or
Textron could bid for Hawker Beechcraft when the auction
process starts, industry bankers said.
Hawker Beechcraft filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May,
unable to support a $2.5 billion debt load amid a weak market.
The Wichita, Kansas-based maker of business jets, general
aviation turboprops and military aircraft has filed a
reorganisation plan that will give secured lenders at least 81
percent of the company's equity when it emerges from bankruptcy.
The Superior offer "is very good news for existing
customers, which means the company will stay alive and continue
to invest in parts and support," said Chris Buchholz, chief
executive of Hongkong Jet, which is owned by China's HNA Group.
STATE SUPPORT
Industry players said the offer was confirmation of China's
aim to grow the private aviation industry in line with the 12th
five-year plan mapped out by Beijing, which has a track record
of using deep government pockets to push state-backed companies
up the ladder.
"If China wants to build a new industry or grow the aviation
industry, you have to have the knowledge. Where is the
knowledge? It's not in China, so you buy it in," said Bjorn Naf,
chief executive of Hong Kong-based business jet operator,
Metrojet.
China's private jet sector is in its infancy compared with
the United States and Europe. It faces challenges such as
restricted air space, a lack of infrastructure and pilots as
well as high tax rates for imported jets.
Brazil's Embraer, which secured approval in June to make
jets on the mainland, has forecast China will need 635 business
jets with a total market value of $21 billion over the next
decade.
Credit Suisse said in a July 9 report that China has made
"substantial inroads" into various transportation industries and
private aviation was not impervious.
"We have therefore raised our view of the global competitive
threat from Chinese business jet manufacturers to 'medium' from
'low'," the bank said.
The Beechcraft deal underscores the steady pace of outbound
acquisition offers that China has pursued in the last five years
to support its rapid economic growth and signals a shift from
traditional areas of interest such as resources.
Excluding Tuesday's activity, China's outbound acquisition
offers so far this year total $18.1 billion from 148 deals,
according to Thomson Reuters data, slightly ahead of last year's
pace. China's 2011 outbound M&A total was $58 billion, the data
show, its highest level since 2008, and well above the few
billion in deals it did a decade earlier.