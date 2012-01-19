Hawkpoint hires former Lazard banker Kiernan

LONDON Jan 19 Corporate finance advisory
firm Hawkpoint has hired a prominent former Lazard merger and
acquisitions banker, Peter Kiernan, known for helping to
engineer U.S. food group Kraft's takeover of Cadbury.
Kiernan, who had been head of UK investment banking at
Lazard, will become vice chairman at Hawkpoint, the firm said on
Thursday.
The appointment follows a series of recent senior hires at
the firm at a time when most major banks are shedding staff by
the thousands, prompting smaller, independent advisers such as
Hawkpoint to make a big push to win business.
Hawkpoint specialises in M&A, advising on debt deals and
restructurings, and is part of Collins Stewart Hawkpoint
, which also encompasses stockbroking and fund
management.
The British firm was snapped up by Canada's Canaccord
Financial in December, in part to give itself a stronger
footing in London.
Kiernan hit the limelight when he advised Kraft on
its Cadbury acquisition in 2010, a deal that sparked controversy
when it led to the closure of a factory in southwest England,
despite initial assurances it would remain open.
That mandate also cost Kiernan his bid to head up Britain's
Takeover Panel, which slammed the way the Cadbury acquisition
was handled.
Kiernan had previously worked at Goldman Sachs and UBS
Warburg.