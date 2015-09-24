Korn Ferry purchase of Hay to nearly double its reach - CEO

| Sept 24
Sept 24 Korn Ferry's agreement to buy Hay Group
for around $452 million in cash and stock nearly doubles the
size of its employee base and puts the combined recruiting
company into more than 50 countries, its CEO said on Thursday.
Korn Ferry Chief Executive Gary Burnison said a key factor
behind the purchase was tapping into Hay's overseas reach.
Around 80 percent of Hay's business is done outside the United
States, Burnison said in an interview.
"We're growing our headcount by 70 percent. This deal really
is about scale," Burnison said, adding that the merger would
allow Korn Ferry to have a more consistent business across the
globe.
Korn Ferry has about 3,900 employees in 78 offices in 37
countries. Hay has about 3,100 employees in 50 countries.
The combined group will consist of two main businesses:
talent acquisition and talent advisory, Burnison said.
Once the deal closes, Korn Ferry will combine Hay Group with
Korn Ferry's advisory arm, known as Leadership and Talent
Consulting (LTC), and brand the business as Hay Group.
Hay Group CEO Stephen Kaye will oversee that division, Korn
Ferry said in a statement.
Korn Ferry will pay Hay Group about $252 million in cash,
net of estimated acquired cash, and $200 million in the
company's common stock. The deal is expected to close before
year-end, subject to Hay Group shareholder approval and
antitrust clearance.
Burnison said he expected some job losses in human resources
and administration as part of the estimated $20 million in cost
synergies in the first year after the deal closes.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty)