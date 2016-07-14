UPDATE 1-Hays sees FY operating profit ahead of market expectations

(Adds details)

July 14 British recruiter Hays Plc said it expected full-year operating profit of about 180 million pounds ($238 million), ahead of current market expectations, helped by strength in continental Europe.

Hays said its continental Europe and rest of world unit reported like-for-like growth of 21 percent in the fourth quarter ended 30 June, helped by strength in Germany, France and Switzerland.

The company, which places workers in areas such as finance, construction and IT, said UK and Ireland net fees fell 4 percent. Private-sector sentiment weakened in the run-up to the country's referendum on remaining a member of the EU, it added.

Peers Sthree Plc and PageGroup Plc said earlier this week that hiring in the UK had slowed ahead of the referendum.

Analysts estimate the company will earn a full-year operating profit of about 177 million pounds, according to a company provided consensus.

($1 = 0.7556 pounds) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)