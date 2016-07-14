UPDATE 1-Hays sees FY operating profit ahead of market expectations

(Adds details)
July 14 British recruiter Hays Plc said
it expected full-year operating profit of about 180 million
pounds ($238 million), ahead of current market expectations,
helped by strength in continental Europe.
Hays said its continental Europe and rest of world unit
reported like-for-like growth of 21 percent in the fourth
quarter ended 30 June, helped by strength in Germany, France and
Switzerland.
The company, which places workers in areas such as finance,
construction and IT, said UK and Ireland net fees fell 4
percent. Private-sector sentiment weakened in the run-up to the
country's referendum on remaining a member of the EU, it added.
Peers Sthree Plc and PageGroup Plc said
earlier this week that hiring in the UK had slowed ahead of the
referendum.
Analysts estimate the company will earn a full-year
operating profit of about 177 million pounds, according to a
company provided consensus.
($1 = 0.7556 pounds)
